Woman dies after being thrown from golf cart, landing on wine glasses

A California woman died after apparently falling off a moving golf cart and landing on two wine glasses she had been holding, the San Jose Mercury News reported . The incident occurred about 11:15 p.m. June 2 in a private olive orchard owned by the victim and her boyfriend in Wallace, a small community about 40 miles southeast of Sacramento.

