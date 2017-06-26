Why This Democrat Is Focusing On California In Fight To Take Back The House In 2018
A new organization launched Monday argues that the road to a Democratic majority in the U.S. House "runs through 'red' California." Red to Blue California PAC wants to help Democrats take back the chamber in 2018 by supporting and mobilizing Democrats challenging Republican incumbents in seven congressional districts that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried in last year's presidential race.
