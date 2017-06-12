Why California's Climate Change Fight...

Why California's Climate Change Fight Is Also About Public Health

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Time

A view of downtown from Hollywood with the Capitol Records tower and lots of smog in the foreground in February 1995 in Los Angeles, California. what he calls "the most integrated policy to deal with climate change of any political jurisdiction in the Western Hemisphere."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Just Think 241,404
News The Latest: California lawmakers send governor ... 7 hr Solarman 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Well Well 63,769
Testimony on how i got my loan 11 hr Helen Paul 1
import companies need letter of credit but 17 hr Lee 4
News AB 813 allows people, including undocumented im... Wed spytheweb 4
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Wed Willy 30
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,793,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC