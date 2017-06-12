What you need to know about the upcom...

What you need to know about the upcoming Southern California heat wave

14 hrs ago

As far as the National Weather Service's predictions can see - about 10 days - Southern California is in line for above-normal temperatures . Limiting your activities and drinking lots of water - that goes for pets, too - will help you get through this stretch.

Chicago, IL

