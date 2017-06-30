What will weather be like through July 4th in Southern California?
Mother Nature appeared poised today to deliver several days of warm but eminently tolerable weather through the Fourth of July Holiday. Of the next five days, today will be the warmest, with temperatures generally 2-4 degrees above normal, said National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Bruno.
