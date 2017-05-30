What can $75,560 get you in California? A prison cell
The cost of imprisoning each of California's 130,000 inmates is expected to reach a record $75,560 in the next year, enough to cover the annual cost of attending Harvard University and still have plenty left over for pizza and beer. The price for each inmate has doubled since 2005, even as court orders related to overcrowding have reduced the population by about one-quarter.
