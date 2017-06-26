Weed killer ingredient going on Calif...

Weed killer ingredient going on California list as cancerous

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Regulators in California took a pivotal step on Monday toward becoming the first state to require the popular weed killer Roundup to come with a label warning that it's known to cause cancer. Officials announced that starting July 7 the weed killer's main ingredient, glyphosate, will appear on a list California keeps of potentially cancerous chemicals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 29 min Coffee Party 241,680
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... 17 hr WelbyMD 30
News Californians Flocking to Texas Mon Laredo 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Mon Ms Sassy 63,859
News What will eclipse mean for California power sup... Sun ThomasA 17
News Sen. Bernie Sanders rips California Democrats f... Sun spud 2
News Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weath... Sat American_Infidel 17
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,167 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC