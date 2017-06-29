Wanna getaway? Lots of folks expected on the road during July 4th
The Automobile Club of Southern California offers its “Tipsy Tow” service every New Year's Eve, a last resort for those too inebriated to get behind the wheel. What most don't know is that the Auto Club offers the service just one other time during the year - Independence Day.
