Utah wildfire grows as firefighters battle California blazes
The nation's largest wildfire has forced more than 1,500 people from their homes and cabins in a southern Utah mountain area home to a ski town and popular fishing lake. Firefighters battled high winds as they fought a fire that has grown to 72 square miles and burned 13 homes - larger than any other fire in the country now, state emergency managers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|37 min
|loose cannon
|241,697
|Californians Flocking to Texas
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|Mon
|WelbyMD
|30
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|63,859
|What will eclipse mean for California power sup...
|Jun 25
|ThomasA
|17
|Sen. Bernie Sanders rips California Democrats f...
|Jun 25
|spud
|2
|Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weath...
|Jun 24
|American_Infidel
|17
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC