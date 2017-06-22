US backs away from California pollution fight
The Trump administration is backing off its threat to revoke California's unique authority to set its own tough pollution standards for cars and trucks - rules that have become a crucial tool for states to combat climate change without help from Washington. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt assured lawmakers on Thursday that his agency is not currently looking to take away the power that California has used for decades to reduce emissions that cause smog and heat up the planet.
