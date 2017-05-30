Upcoming eclipse will darken solar power production in California
That answer will come Aug. 21 when a solar eclipse will cast its shadow over the usually Golden State. It will hit late in the morning during peak solar production time on what normally is one of the hottest days of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Guzzardi: As Sanctuary City Defunding Nears...
|1 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Dr Guru
|241,197
|California, New York, Washington unite to back ...
|3 hr
|AWonderfulName
|32
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Junior Scientist ...
|63,672
|Youth Track & Field Teams in Los Angeles County (Oct '11)
|11 hr
|Rafael
|21
|California lawmakers pass sanctuary bills prote...
|Sat
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Gary A Vargas
|Sat
|Germanpippin
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC