Truck driver sentenced on drug charge

Truck driver sentenced on drug charges after highway stop

9 hrs ago

A California truck driver stopped on a New Jersey highway with 64 kilograms of heroin and 10 kilograms of cocaine has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison. Henry Cruz Ventura, of Los Angeles, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty last month to heroin possession with the intent to distribute.

Chicago, IL

