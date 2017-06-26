Truck driver sentenced on drug charges after highway stop
A California truck driver stopped on a New Jersey highway with 64 kilograms of heroin and 10 kilograms of cocaine has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison. Henry Cruz Ventura, of Los Angeles, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty last month to heroin possession with the intent to distribute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|33 min
|Joe Balls
|241,668
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|4 hr
|WelbyMD
|30
|Californians Flocking to Texas
|13 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Ms Sassy
|63,859
|What will eclipse mean for California power sup...
|Sun
|ThomasA
|17
|Sen. Bernie Sanders rips California Democrats f...
|Sun
|spud
|2
|Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weath...
|Sat
|American_Infidel
|17
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC