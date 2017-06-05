To-do list new Democratic congressman faces
The liberal California Democrat who easily captured a vacant U.S. House seat in Southern California on Tuesday goes to a Republican-controlled Congress with little interest in his campaign trail talk of debt-free college, fighting climate change and enacting universal health coverage. With his victory over fellow Democrat Robert Lee Ahn in the 34th Congressional District, Gomez replaces another Hispanic Democrat who held the seat for years, Xavier Becerra, who stepped down after being appointed state attorney general.
#1 10 hrs ago
Doesn't matter. They serve HIllary.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,263
NYC
#2 7 hrs ago
Undoubtedly, James Comey was the most untrusted and traitorous FBI chief who was used by the Democratic Party during more than a year to undermine Donald Trump election campaign and presidency using a made up Dossier by a British agent that Comey was seeking to employ as an FBI agent which aimed at using Russian prostitutes from M0zcow to topple Trump Presidency. The conspiracy of Hillary Clinton and James Comey against Trump used Deep State agents within the US Intelligence to leak top secrets about Russian efforts to interfere in the elections of 2016 which Hillary falsely blames with the Democratic Party for her defeat to Donald Trump. James Comey was soft on Hillary Clinton crimes against the American people including using top secrets in a private secret server of Hillary since 2009. James Comey was soft on the Jihadist terrorists of ISIS that he was ‘following’ but was not able to stop their murderous attacks on Americans. James Comey as FBI Chief was the most disloyal to the constitution and the rule of law in US history when he used a fake investigation of no crime to put Trump under a cloud of suspicion and false blames which prevented President Trump from performing his job as president that he was elected by the American people to do his best. Comey was part of the Deep State leaking to the liberal media of Hillary Clinton and George Soros and using the America hating media led by the NY Times and CNN to lead a coup and violent revolution including civil war in America. Comey is a traitor who caused huge damge to the American constitution and the rule of law and pushing for anarchy as ordered by Hillary Clinton who paid Comey 6 million dollars as first payment in 2013 from the Clinton Foundation of ‘Pay for Play’ for his services for covering-up her crimes against America, covering up the crimes of the Clinton foundation and for Deep State coup by the corrupt Democratic traitorous party against President Trump. Comey is a disgrace and so is Hillary Clinton who used him against America.
