The Latest: Couple arrested in death of child in California
Rancho Cordova police investigate an SUV owned by a man and a woman detained for questioning, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Authorities say they are investigating the death of a toddler found under some blankets in the back of an SUV parked the wrong way on a Northern California street.
