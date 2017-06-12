The Latest: California lawmakers send governor $125B budget
There are 1 comment on the Powhatan Today story from 17 hrs ago, titled The Latest: California lawmakers send governor $125B budget.
California lawmakers have sent a $125 billion budget that boosts money for education and social services to Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown's desk. The Legislature's Thursday vote to pass the one-year spending plan comes largely along party lines, with just a handful of Republicans supporting it.
#1 14 hrs ago
"Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders proposed vastly restricting the authority of the Board of Equalization. The power to decide tax disputes and to collect many taxes and fees would be transferred to new state departments run by Brown appointees."
Just another commie move to "insure" taxation for the "Government" by the Government. What happened to all of this "sustainable" crap, Buzzard Faced Brown was trowelling out a couple of years ago?
