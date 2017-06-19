The Energy 202: California scores its...

The Energy 202: California scores its first big environmental victory of the Trump era

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events California Gov. Jerry Brown said he will need Republican's help to renew California's cap-and-trade program, while speaking at the California Chamber of Commerce 92nd Annual Sacramento Host Breakfast, Thursday, June 1, 2017. Between the very little Attorney General Jeff Sessions was willing to say about his conversations with President Trump and the essentially nothing Senate Republicans were willing to say about their health-care bill, there was one revealing bit of testimony on Capitol Hill late last week -- from Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Peter Tweeter 241,478
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Into The Night 63,802
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... 14 hr WelbyMD 21
News What will eclipse mean for California power sup... 14 hr Eclipsing One 7
News City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'... 15 hr lugnut 1
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... 16 hr Cain 1
News Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul... 17 hr trump4everdynassty 9
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,475 • Total comments across all topics: 281,885,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC