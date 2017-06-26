Supreme Court rejects 2nd Amendment c...

Supreme Court rejects 2nd Amendment challenge to California limits on carrying guns in public

Los Angeles Times

The Supreme Court has rejected a major 2nd Amendment challenge to California's strict limits on carrying concealed guns in public. The justices turned away an appeal from gun rights advocates who contended most law-abiding gun owners in San Diego, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area are being wrongly denied permits to carry a weapon when they leave home.

