State agency asks for energy conservation as temperatures soar across California

15 hrs ago

The first day of summer in California is expected to be a scorcher Wednesday with temperatures soaring to triple digits in many locations, and the agency that monitors the state's electricity supply is asking for voluntary conservation between 2 and 9 p.m. The California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide flex alert for Wednesday, asking residents and businesses to cut back on electricity use during peak hours in anticipation of increased air conditioning use. The National Weather Service has issued warnings related to the heat for several counties in California, including much of the Bay Area, where high temperatures are expected to range from 90 to 104 degrees.

Chicago, IL

