Stabbing death, Oroville update, California's budget; Morning News Brief
A woman was killed and a girl was wounded in a stabbing Tuesday night at a Placerville home, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said. The 4-year-old girl, whose condition is unknown, was taken to the hospital for treatment.
