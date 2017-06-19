SpaceX set to launch satellites from ...

SpaceX set to launch satellites from California air base

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: KTVN Reno

SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida. SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 241,618
News What will eclipse mean for California power sup... 5 hr ThomasA 17
News Sen. Bernie Sanders rips California Democrats f... 6 hr spud 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Into The Night 63,856
News Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weath... 12 hr American_Infidel 17
News California Lawmakers Spend More, Avoid Reform: ... 12 hr Solarman 1
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... Sat Frogface Kate 28
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,579 • Total comments across all topics: 282,015,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC