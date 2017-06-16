Southwest US preps for 120 temps: Water, water, more water
That's what officials were urging and residents were planning Friday as a potentially record-shattering heat wave started enveloping the Southwest United States and threatened to bring temperatures of more than 120 degrees to parts of Arizona and California next week. People in places like Palm Springs and Phoenix are used to seriously high temperatures, but 120 degrees becomes all the talk around the water cooler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|241,414
|California sees strong year-over-year employmen...
|2 hr
|Kinder and Gentle...
|2
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|4 hr
|Mugs mahone
|58
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,771
|US backs away from California pollution fight
|8 hr
|Solarman
|1
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|9 hr
|Solarman
|15
|Testimony on how i got my loan
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC