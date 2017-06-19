Southern Californiaa s dead malls could be places to live: Larry Wilson
A friend of mine, a musician of renown, has a loft-like apartment in an urbanesque Southern California neighborhood that is, let us say, retail-adjacent. “Larry,” she said, in a voice that still has traces of a Manhattan accent: “I live in a shopping mall.” And so she does.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|30 min
|Dr Guru
|241,574
|Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weath...
|4 hr
|American_Infidel
|11
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|flamewarz
|63,846
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|12 hr
|Horace Schmitz
|42
|What will eclipse mean for California power sup...
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|12
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|Thu
|Your Service Prov...
|19
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|Thu
|Frogface Kate
|26
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC