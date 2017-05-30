Solo climber is 1st up mighty Califor...

Solo climber is 1st up mighty California rock without ropes

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

An elite rock climber has become the first to climb alone to the top of the massive granite wall known as El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without ropes or safety gear. As reports of stabbings in a popular London nightspot started flowing in late Saturday, police sent out a tweet warning people in the area to run, hide and then call authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Guzzardi: As Sanctuary City Defunding Nears... 1 hr Wildchild 1
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Dr Guru 241,197
News California, New York, Washington unite to back ... 3 hr AWonderfulName 32
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Junior Scientist ... 63,672
Youth Track & Field Teams in Los Angeles County (Oct '11) 11 hr Rafael 21
News California lawmakers pass sanctuary bills prote... Sat Cordwainer Trout 2
Gary A Vargas Sat Germanpippin 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,463 • Total comments across all topics: 281,522,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC