Snap CEO Evan Spiegel gave the best c...

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel gave the best career advice to a 19-year-old aspiring entrepreneur

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Daniel Newman, a 19-year-old student at USC, grew up in Beverly Hills and loves Southern California's star tech company, Snap . So when Snap's famous founder, Evan Spiegel, came to USC and spoke to one of his classes, Newman was all over it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min Pili Fungdalini 241,437
George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc... 4 hr Pastor Grace 1
News What will eclipse mean for California power sup... 6 hr Solarman 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Logic Trumps Faith 63,779
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... 8 hr Willy 16
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) 14 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 16,072
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... 16 hr Liberalism is a ... 6
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,839,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC