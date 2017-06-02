Smart rail regulations benefit California consumers
For much of the 20th century, crippling regulations prevented the American freight rail industry from operating at anything more than substantial losses. By 1980, the entire industry was on the brink of bankruptcy, and consumers were forced to absorb higher prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Dr Guru
|241,118
|ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C...
|5 hr
|Ronald
|3
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|6 hr
|No fat chicks
|62
|California, New York, Washington unite to back ...
|6 hr
|Laredo
|12
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|9 hr
|RiccardoFire
|25
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|15 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Donald Dangerfield
|63,664
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC