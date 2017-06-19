Republican Assemblyman to run for California governor
A California Assemblyman announced Thursday that he's running for governor in 2018, an uphill climb for a Republican in a state dominated across statewide offices by Democrats. Assemblyman Travis Allen of Huntington Beach said while the numbers are not in his favor, he's running because Democrats have controlled the state for too long, enacting burdensome tax increases and policies that are soft on crime.
