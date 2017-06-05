Probe ongoing after hedgehogs dumped in California trash can
This Thursday, June 1, 2017 photo provided by the County of San Diego shows one of the nine hedgehogs, now under the care of County Animal Services after they were rescued Thursday, from a trash can in Ocean Beach, Calif. This Thursday, June 1, 2017 photo provided by the County of San Diego Communications Office shows some of the nine hedgehogs, now under the care of County Animal Services, after they were rescued Thursday, from a trash can in Ocean Beach, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|241,256
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|obama muslim
|63,705
|California, New York, Washington unite to back ...
|18 hr
|Chilli J
|42
|Selling an old car in California?
|Mon
|Mike
|1
|Joe Guzzardi: As Sanctuary City Defunding Nears...
|Sun
|Wildchild
|1
|Youth Track & Field Teams in Los Angeles County (Oct '11)
|Sun
|Rafael
|21
|California lawmakers pass sanctuary bills prote...
|Sat
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC