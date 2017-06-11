Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase could offer California...

Political Road Map: How a gas tax inc...

Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on May 10 in San Anselmo, Calif. The state's gas taxes will go up later this year, and a ballot initiative has been filed for voters to consider scrapping the plan in 2018.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

13,082

Location hidden
#1 4 hrs ago
when fuel jumps up the cost of all things goes up as well,even worst is all the ca legislators who are so willing to do this to the people of ca will not use those new tax funds as said. we already pay high gas tax yet they stole the funds and redirected them making a huge slush fund for the corrupt.

time we scrap all these officials who supported this theft, we need a recall of them all.

Stray- Dog

“100% American”

Since: Jul 13

9,915

Tennessee Hills

#2 3 hrs ago
You are exactly right. I think it is called "draining the swamp"

Holy Guacamole

Philadelphia, PA

#3 8 min ago
Any sort of properly designed carbon tax is great. They encourage energy efficiency, something even idiot climate science deniers should be able to embrace.(There are lots of reasons to be efficient besides just curbing the greenhouse effect.)

Under Canada's carbon tax plan most citizens get a rebate. The idea is not to remove money from citizens; it is to encourage them to lay out less money for carbon based energy. A good carbon tax can be revenue neutral for the government.

Naturally anti rational right wingers can't understand this and don't want to understand this.

Of course the usual, longstanding gasoline taxes were not designed to be revenue neutral. They were never carbon taxes per se. They were to fund roads, mainly.
