Police accuse 13-year-old of shooting and killing his classmate in Central California
A 13-year-old boy in Central California is suspected of killing his 14-year-old classmate, authorities said Monday. Diego Perez was shot Friday about 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in Huron, a town about 50 miles south of Fresno, according to Tony Botti, a spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,755
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|huntcoyotes
|241,347
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|11 hr
|Theresa moreno
|18
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|Jane
|16,070
|Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul...
|15 hr
|JusticeNotServed
|5
|A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal...
|15 hr
|Jane
|1
|1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California w...
|15 hr
|Jane
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC