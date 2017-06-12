Panicked UPS workers flee California ...

Panicked UPS workers flee California gunfire that killed 4

Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

A UPS employee opened fire at one of the company's package delivery facilities in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers and then himself as officers closed in and workers ran frantically into the streets, police and company officials said. Two other United Parcel Service employees were wounded in the shooting that prompted a massive police response in an industrial neighborhood, Assistant Police Chief Toney Chaplin told reporters.

Chicago, IL

