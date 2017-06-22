No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldest US senator
There are 6 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 19 hrs ago, titled No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldest US senator. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
California's Dianne Feinstein turns 84 on Thursday and is displaying signs that she's headed for a re-election campaign, not a retirement party. While the Democrat has been coy when asked about seeking a fifth full term next year, her political committee, unambiguously titled Feinstein for Senate 2018, raised more than $650,000 in the first three months of this year in a cue she is looking ahead.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,346
The Left Coast
|
#1 18 hrs ago
That's just her dementia talking.
|
“100% American”
Since: Jul 13
9,927
Tennessee Hills
|
#2 17 hrs ago
A good example of why we need term limits.
|
#3 17 hrs ago
There's our man!! Welcome back!!
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,929
|
#4 17 hrs ago
As a dual-citizen with Israel, like Barb Boxer, Bernie Sanders, Joe Lieberman, Al Franken, Rahm Emmanuel, Michael Bloomberg, & so many others Feinstein has no business holding a Federal office.
|
“100% American”
Since: Jul 13
9,927
Tennessee Hills
|
#5 16 hrs ago
Thanks Julia.
|
#6 16 hrs ago
Dual citizens or not none of those scum bag POS should be near anything that effects the normal citizens of this country.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Pili Fungdalini
|241,437
|George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc...
|4 hr
|Pastor Grace
|1
|What will eclipse mean for California power sup...
|6 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Logic Trumps Faith
|63,779
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|8 hr
|Willy
|16
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|16,072
|California sees strong year-over-year employmen...
|20 hr
|Kinder and Gentle...
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC