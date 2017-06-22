No retirement talk from Dianne Feinst...

No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldest US senator

There are 6 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 19 hrs ago, titled No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldest US senator. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

California's Dianne Feinstein turns 84 on Thursday and is displaying signs that she's headed for a re-election campaign, not a retirement party. While the Democrat has been coy when asked about seeking a fifth full term next year, her political committee, unambiguously titled Feinstein for Senate 2018, raised more than $650,000 in the first three months of this year in a cue she is looking ahead.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,346

The Left Coast

#1 18 hrs ago
That's just her dementia talking.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Stray- Dog

“100% American”

Since: Jul 13

9,927

Tennessee Hills

#2 17 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
That's just her dementia talking.
A good example of why we need term limits.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Julia

Chambersburg, PA

#3 17 hrs ago
Stray- Dog wrote:
<quoted text>

A good example of why we need term limits.
There's our man!! Welcome back!!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,929

Casper, WY

#4 17 hrs ago
Stray- Dog wrote:
<quoted text>

A good example of why we need term limits.
As a dual-citizen with Israel, like Barb Boxer, Bernie Sanders, Joe Lieberman, Al Franken, Rahm Emmanuel, Michael Bloomberg, & so many others Feinstein has no business holding a Federal office.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Stray- Dog

“100% American”

Since: Jul 13

9,927

Tennessee Hills

#5 16 hrs ago
Julia wrote:
<quoted text>
There's our man!! Welcome back!!
Thanks Julia.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Liberalism is a disease

Fort Wayne, IN

#6 16 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
<quoted text>
As a dual-citizen with Israel, like Barb Boxer, Bernie Sanders, Joe Lieberman, Al Franken, Rahm Emmanuel, Michael Bloomberg, & so many others Feinstein has no business holding a Federal office.
Dual citizens or not none of those scum bag POS should be near anything that effects the normal citizens of this country.

Judged:

4

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min Pili Fungdalini 241,437
George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc... 4 hr Pastor Grace 1
News What will eclipse mean for California power sup... 6 hr Solarman 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Logic Trumps Faith 63,779
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... 8 hr Willy 16
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) 14 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 16,072
News California sees strong year-over-year employmen... 20 hr Kinder and Gentle... 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,839,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC