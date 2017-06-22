There are on the The Daily News-Record story from 19 hrs ago, titled No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldest US senator. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

California's Dianne Feinstein turns 84 on Thursday and is displaying signs that she's headed for a re-election campaign, not a retirement party. While the Democrat has been coy when asked about seeking a fifth full term next year, her political committee, unambiguously titled Feinstein for Senate 2018, raised more than $650,000 in the first three months of this year in a cue she is looking ahead.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.