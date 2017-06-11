New tough-on-crime federal legislation would be devastating for California

After a couple of years of apparent progress in convincing federal lawmakers to reduce America's incarceration rates and reform mandatory minimum prison sentences, Republicans in Congress are drafting a new border security bill that goes in the opposite, and wrong, direction. The new bill, currently being drafted, includes provisions from two previously filed pieces of legislation: Kate's Law and Back the Blue Act, both of which would create harsh mandatory minimum sentences for certain crimes.

