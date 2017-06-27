New NV pot rules protect kids; legal ...

New NV pot rules protect kids; legal battle won't stop sales

Read more: Canada.com

A lengthy legal battle over the alcohol industry's exclusive rights to distribute marijuana in Nevada won't affect the state's plans to begin recreational pot sales at medical dispensaries on Saturday, state officials said. The Nevada Tax Commission also approved emergency regulations Monday with stricter labeling and packaging requirements aimed at protecting children.

Chicago, IL

