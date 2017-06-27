New NV pot rules protect kids; legal battle won't stop sales
A lengthy legal battle over the alcohol industry's exclusive rights to distribute marijuana in Nevada won't affect the state's plans to begin recreational pot sales at medical dispensaries on Saturday, state officials said. The Nevada Tax Commission also approved emergency regulations Monday with stricter labeling and packaging requirements aimed at protecting children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|36 min
|Coffee Party
|241,686
|Californians Flocking to Texas
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|23 hr
|WelbyMD
|30
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|63,859
|What will eclipse mean for California power sup...
|Sun
|ThomasA
|17
|Sen. Bernie Sanders rips California Democrats f...
|Sun
|spud
|2
|Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weath...
|Sat
|American_Infidel
|17
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC