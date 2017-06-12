New California Transparency Rule Allows 3-Day Budget Review

Californians will get three days to look over the final state budget before lawmakers take a vote this week, giving the public an unprecedented period to scour the spending plan ahead of a final decision. The budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, will be the first since voters last year decided to require a 72-hour waiting period before a final vote on any legislation including the budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.