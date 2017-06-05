More than 4,000 a incidentsa marred Californiaa s November election, according to a watchdog group
Failure to ask for voters' names at check-in, failure to ensure voter privacy and a lack of supplies are among the problems identified by an elections watchdog group that sent observers to the polls in November. More than 4,300 incidents in 15 California counties were cataloged by the Election Integrity Project in a report on the Nov. 8, 2016, election.
