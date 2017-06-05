More than 4,000 a incidentsa marred C...

More than 4,000 a incidentsa marred Californiaa s November election, according to a watchdog group

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

Failure to ask for voters' names at check-in, failure to ensure voter privacy and a lack of supplies are among the problems identified by an elections watchdog group that sent observers to the polls in November. More than 4,300 incidents in 15 California counties were cataloged by the Election Integrity Project in a report on the Nov. 8, 2016, election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 241,274
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Well Well 63,721
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... 2 hr Colonel Sanders 6
News Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Ber... 2 hr Cordwainer Trout 3
News To-do list new Democratic congressman faces 7 hr Jeff Brightone 2
emoaf Tue Anita Fuentas 1
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Tue Marion Miner 26
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. China
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,609,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC