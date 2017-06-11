Mid-July swearing in date set for California US House member
California U.S. Rep.-elect Jimmy Gomez is expected to finally join fellow Democrats in Washington on July 11 - five weeks after he won a special election to replace Xavier Becerra, now California's attorney general. Gomez, a California state assemblyman, is the only special election winner this year who has not been sworn in, prompting criticism from Republicans that he's unfairly leaving his Los Angeles constituents without representation in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|9 min
|Coffee Party
|241,716
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Common Sense
|63,861
|City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'...
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Californians Flocking to Texas
|22 hr
|Laredo
|3
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|Jun 26
|WelbyMD
|30
|What will eclipse mean for California power sup...
|Jun 25
|ThomasA
|17
|Sen. Bernie Sanders rips California Democrats f...
|Jun 25
|spud
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC