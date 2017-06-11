Mid-July swearing in date set for California US House member

California U.S. Rep.-elect Jimmy Gomez is expected to finally join fellow Democrats in Washington on July 11 - five weeks after he won a special election to replace Xavier Becerra, now California's attorney general. Gomez, a California state assemblyman, is the only special election winner this year who has not been sworn in, prompting criticism from Republicans that he's unfairly leaving his Los Angeles constituents without representation in Washington.

