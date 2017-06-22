Meet the man driving the future of Ub...

Meet the man driving the future of Uber and Lyft in the California Legislature

The San Diego Union-Tribune

Uber and Lyft have had lots of success getting friendly laws passed at the state Capitol . For that, they can thank young, tech-friendly Democratic lawmakers, who have teamed up with Republicans who generally support fewer regulations.

Chicago, IL

