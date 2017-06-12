Medi-Cal patients flocking to ERs mor...

Medi-Cal patients flocking to ERs more than before Obamacare

Medi-Cal patients are swamping California emergency rooms in greater numbers than they did before the Affordable Care Act took effect, despite predictions that the health law would ease the burden on ERs. Emergency room visits by people on Medi-Cal rose 75 percent over five years, from 800,000 in the first quarter of 2012 to 1.4 million in the last quarter of 2016, according to data recently released by the state's Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development.

