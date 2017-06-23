Man Visits Disneyland 2,000 Days in a Row
Huntington Beach resident Jeff Reitz, who has visited the parks of the Disneyland Resort every day since January 1, 2012, marked his 2,000th consecutive visit on Thursday. Here, Reitz snaps a selfie with The Mad Hatter and Alice after a teacup ride at the Mad Tea Party in Fantasyland at Disneyland during his 2,000th visit to the park.
