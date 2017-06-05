Man charged with Oakland warehouse fire deaths to enter plea
This Dec. 3, 2016 file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the Oakland, Calif., building. The man blamed for the nation's deadliest structure fire in more than 14 years will be arraigned in Northern California on 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Just Think
|241,278
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|13 hr
|Digbe
|7
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,723
|Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Ber...
|21 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|To-do list new Democratic congressman faces
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|2
|emoaf
|Jun 6
|Anita Fuentas
|1
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Jun 6
|Marion Miner
|26
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC