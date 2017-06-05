Leta s change old laws that harm young Californians: Ricardo Lara and Holly Mitchell
If you said a 10-year-old should register for the military draft, drive a car or vote for president, people would write you off as a lunatic. Yet elected leaders and law enforcement often act as if children are no different than adults when it comes to the justice system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|15 min
|Dr Guru
|241,298
|Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Ber...
|2 hr
|Dr Guru
|3
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|2 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Squidy
|63,709
|emoaf
|Tue
|Anita Fuentas
|1
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Tue
|Marion Miner
|26
|California, New York, Washington unite to back ...
|Mon
|Chilli J
|42
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC