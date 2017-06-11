Legal marijuana could be a $5-billion boon to California's economy
Patrons shop at Bud and Bloom, a Santa Ana marijuana dispensary. A new study commissioned by the state says California's economy will benefit from a new regulated system expected to be in place Jan. 1. Patrons shop at Bud and Bloom, a Santa Ana marijuana dispensary.
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|20 min
|Coffee Party
|241,324
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Into The Night
|63,745
|AB 813 allows people, including undocumented im...
|7 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul...
|11 hr
|Mothra
|4
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|16 hr
|Well Well
|27
|Iranian Brother & Sister Wanted For FRAUD In Il...
|Fri
|Bella Esmail Moore
|1
|Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Ber...
|Jun 9
|aspen
|4
