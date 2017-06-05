June storm brings rain, snow to parts...

June storm brings rain, snow to parts of Northern California

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

That was the tweet sent by the California Highway Patrol as a June storm makes its way across Northern California, bringing rain, thunder, lightning and even snow. Snow began falling in parts of the Sierra Nevada on Sunday and several lighting strikes were reported in Plumas and Tehama counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 min Into The Night 63,748
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 51 min WelbyMD 241,326
News AB 813 allows people, including undocumented im... 4 hr Realist 3
News Police appeal for more victims of evil pensione... 6 hr Jet Fuel 1
News Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul... 18 hr Mothra 4
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Sun Well Well 27
Iranian Brother & Sister Wanted For FRAUD In Il... Fri Bella Esmail Moore 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,498 • Total comments across all topics: 281,703,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC