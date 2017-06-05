June storm brings rain, snow to parts of Northern California
That was the tweet sent by the California Highway Patrol as a June storm makes its way across Northern California, bringing rain, thunder, lightning and even snow. Snow began falling in parts of the Sierra Nevada on Sunday and several lighting strikes were reported in Plumas and Tehama counties.
