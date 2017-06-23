John Chiang hits the road to raise his profile in California governor's race
Gubernatorial candidate John Chiang, left, visits with David Kipen at his lending library, Libros Schmibros, in Boyle Heights on June 6. Gubernatorial candidate John Chiang, left, visits with David Kipen at his lending library, Libros Schmibros, in Boyle Heights on June 6. As California treasurer, John Chiang is most comfortable immersed in the state's finances and rattling off numbers that would sail over average voters' heads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|63,844
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|241,540
|Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weath...
|8 hr
|Red Crosse
|7
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|9 hr
|Genl Forrest
|40
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|13 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|19
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|14 hr
|Frogface Kate
|26
|liz pendlich you have been 'had' by the most me...
|Wed
|JOHN
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC