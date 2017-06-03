Is Californiaa s Legislature ultra-liberal? Not so fast.
It seemed like a sure bet for another display of California's ultra-blue "Resistance": Fresh with outrage over President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, the Democratic-dominated California Assembly considered a bill to curb both global warming and air pollution. But in a surprising twist that illustrated how California's legislature isn't as knee-jerk liberal as the rest of the country thinks, the lower house rejected the closely-watched climate bill late Thursday night.
