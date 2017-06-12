If youa re eligible for CSU, youa ll be guaranteed a slot under California budget deal
Students who qualify for admission with the California State University system but are turned away by one or more of its 23 campuses would be guaranteed a slot elsewhere under a proposed state budget. The policy is similar to a guarantee offered by the University of California, which offers high school graduates who qualify for admission but are rejected a spot on another UC campus, typically UC Merced.
