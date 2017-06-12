If youa re eligible for CSU, youa ll ...

If youa re eligible for CSU, youa ll be guaranteed a slot under California budget deal

Read more: The Daily Breeze

Students who qualify for admission with the California State University system but are turned away by one or more of its 23 campuses would be guaranteed a slot elsewhere under a proposed state budget. The policy is similar to a guarantee offered by the University of California, which offers high school graduates who qualify for admission but are rejected a spot on another UC campus, typically UC Merced.

Chicago, IL

