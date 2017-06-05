ICE agents arrest more than 50 immigrants in Central California
WATSONVILLE >> Federal agents arrested 54 immigrants - 25 on the Central Coast - in Central California this week in a raid Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials dubbed routine but was more extensive than arrests last year. None of the arrests were made at a local jail and no one has been identified by federal authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Coffee Party
|241,294
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|President is NOT ...
|63,736
|Iranian Brother & Sister Wanted For FRAUD In Il...
|Fri
|Bella Esmail Moore
|1
|Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Ber...
|Fri
|aspen
|4
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|Thu
|Digbe
|7
|To-do list new Democratic congressman faces
|Jun 8
|Jeff Brightone
|2
|emoaf
|Jun 6
|Anita Fuentas
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC