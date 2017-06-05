ICE agents arrest more than 50 immigr...

ICE agents arrest more than 50 immigrants in Central California

WATSONVILLE >> Federal agents arrested 54 immigrants - 25 on the Central Coast - in Central California this week in a raid Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials dubbed routine but was more extensive than arrests last year. None of the arrests were made at a local jail and no one has been identified by federal authorities.

