How this new California law could help immigrants clear previous crimes, and avoid deportation

A new California law allows people who are no longer in jail to challenge old convictions, a move that could offer deportation relief to immigrants as President Donald Trump's administration targets those with prior crimes. The law - known as "Criminal procedure: postconviction relief" - allows people who have claims of innocence, or people whose attorneys failed to warn them about the immigration consequences of a plea deal, a way of challenging those convictions.

