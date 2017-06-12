How this new California law could help immigrants clear previous crimes, and avoid deportation
A new California law allows people who are no longer in jail to challenge old convictions, a move that could offer deportation relief to immigrants as President Donald Trump's administration targets those with prior crimes. The law - known as "Criminal procedure: postconviction relief" - allows people who have claims of innocence, or people whose attorneys failed to warn them about the immigration consequences of a plea deal, a way of challenging those convictions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|Joe Balls
|241,335
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Jane
|16,070
|Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul...
|3 hr
|JusticeNotServed
|5
|A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal...
|3 hr
|Jane
|1
|1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California w...
|3 hr
|Jane
|2
|Legal marijuana could be a $5-billion boon to C...
|3 hr
|Jane
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,750
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC