How should California spend $180 billion-plus? Here's what is under negotiation in Sacramento

The odds are high that by the time June 15 comes to an end, a new state budget blueprint will be sitting on Gov. Jerry Brown 's desk. That's the deadline in the California Constitution, one that's not been missed since voters changed the rules almost seven years ago, ending a generation of summer stalemates in Sacramento .
"This year, there’s a new twist: Both the state Assembly and Senate largely agree with Brown’s tax revenue predictions for the 12 months that begin July 1, but have crafted proposals that assume higher revenues in the current budget year. That would presumably allow $1 billion (or more) in additional spending."
Yeah, the same 'stupid' as eight years ago when the real estate market tanked. "Projected", "predicted", what happened to the simple concept of accounts receivable to accounts payable? If you don't have the money in the bank or in your wallet, what would make you think you should spend more than you are taking in? Buzzard faced Brown talks "sustainable" when he steals improvement funds from cities in California leaving them with deficits and higher local taxes. He talks "sustainable" when he changes the Cal PERS retirement by changing the "contract" of future employees and how their retirement will be calculated. When he talks about the gas tax and registration increases, he wants one third of the monies to be spent on a high speed rail system between L.A. and San Francisco. Out of almost 40 million citizens in California, maybe on a good day 2 million riders between L.A. and San Francisco will 'enjoy' the ride. "Sustainable"? Bang for the buck? Paying down debt, rainy day fund? What happened to that?
Typical political B.S.. Tax tobacco $2 and "then" figure out how the money is to be spent. Is this another measure 'A' tax? Will this tax go into the general fund to pay for schools, bond debt, loan debt or anything else the 'Legislature' thinks is 'proper'. Will it be spent on health care like it was sold to the voting constituency in the first place?
Far as the rest of the USA is concerned, the Mexicans can have California back.
Was Hopkinsville named for Lightening Hopkins?
No. Kentucky named its counties and towns after real American heroes. Hopkinsville was named for Gen. Samuel Hopkins (April 9, 1753 – September 16, 1819), a Revolutionary War hero and frontier Indian fighter.
If there was a Hopkinsville in California, however, it would probably be named for Lightnin' Hopkins. They'd call it Hopkinsboogieville.
Coming from a booger eating, sister screwing cracker from KY (the azzhole of America!) that is truly funny!
No it was name for Jubilation Cornpone Hopkins, a Klan member who got sent to prison for banging his sister, aunt, brother and mother all at the same time while wearing a white sheet on his head and a confederate flag on his diapers. Hope this helps. The south will rise again!
