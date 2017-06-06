House set to condemn Turkish security attack on protesters
House Republicans and Democrats are set to unleash a wave of bipartisan fury against Turkey over violence against peaceful protesters carried out by bodyguards traveling with the country's president. Lawmakers are expected to approve overwhelmingly a resolution that calls for members of Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail who were involved in the incident to be brought to justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|2 min
|Reverse 1848
|2
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|16 min
|Dr Guru
|241,298
|Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Ber...
|2 hr
|Dr Guru
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Squidy
|63,709
|emoaf
|Tue
|Anita Fuentas
|1
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Tue
|Marion Miner
|26
|California, New York, Washington unite to back ...
|Mon
|Chilli J
|42
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC